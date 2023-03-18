What Happened To Robert Parker? MUD Racer Dies In ATV Accident CCTV Footage

Fans are mourning the passing of the talented and well-known North Carolina mud rider, Robert Parker who sadly passed away after an ATV accident. Yes, Robert Parker has gone from this world leaving his fans and racing community shocked. It is heartbreaking to learn about the sudden passing of the brilliant racer whose legacy will always remain in our hearts. According to the sources, Robert was involved in an ATV accident that took place on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 when he sustained a fatal injury in a crash while driving an all-terrain vehicle. Let’s find out what actually happened to him and how did he die.

As per the reports, a 38-year-old MUD racer, Robert Parker was survived by his wife and three children. He was declared dead while being transferred to a trauma center following the horrific crash. Since the news of the MUD racer was announced on the Internet, his fans and loves ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are passing through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member in a tragic accident. He was known for his uncountable love for ATV sports which also helped organize Team Momentum Racing.

What Happened To Robert Parker?

As per the official reports, Robert was involved in the horrific ATV crash due to which he passed away. Along with this, it is believed to have rolled over him while he was riding the four-wheeler on Turlington Road in Harnett County on Wednesday, March 15. After this, Harnett County Communications Center received a 911 call at around 04:44 PM for requesting EMS and fire departments following an ATV accident. They were not sure that the victim is alive at the time.

He got badly injured when the vehicle turned over on top of him and due to the impact of this incident, he was rushed to the hospital via medical helicopter in Dunn. Later, the statement was issued by his wife, Casey, mourning her husband’s passing. The statement reads,” Today I lost my best friend and the best dad to my kids! Please pray for me, our kids, our family, and our friends as we face this impossible task for saying goodbye”. The couple had three children – daughter Carleigh (18 years old), son Nathan (13 years old), and daughter Sawyer (10 years old). Robert Parker will be always remembered by his family and friends. Still, we don’t have details regarding to his funeral arrangements.