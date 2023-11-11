What Happened to Roberto De Zerbi? Injuries a Worry For De Zerbi After Brighton Win at Ajax

In today’s article, we are going to share with you a piece of news that is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Recent news has revealed that Roberto De Zerbi is injured. Yes, you heard it right. Roberto De Zerbi is attracting a lot of people’s attention with the news of his injury making headlines on the internet. After hearing the news of Roberto De Zerbi getting injured, people have started asking many questions like how Roberto De Zerbi got injured. How long can Roberto De Zerbi recover and many other questions. We have collected for you every information related to the news of Roberto De Zerbi being injured. So without any delay let’s start the article and learn in depth about Roberto De Zerbi.

You all must have heard the name of Roberto De Zerbi, if not then let us tell you. Roberto De Zerbi is a very famous Italian professional football coach and former player. He was born on 6 June 1979 in Brescia, Italy. He stepped into the football industry to make his life’s career successful. He started playing football in 1998 when he appeared for the AC Milan team. He has achieved many successes in his football career. Even now he is the head coach of the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. People like him a lot because of his gaming style.

What Happened to Roberto De Zerbi?

But the recent news of Roberto De Zerbi getting injured has created worry in the hearts of his fans, after which everyone seems to be interested to know when and how Roberto De Zerbi got injured. However, we give you the answer to this question of yours. Brighton & Hove Albion’s head coach, Roberto De Zerbi suffered an injury after a 2–0 win against Ajax in the Europa League. Not only this, the remaining members of the team, Captain Lewis Dunk, James Milner, and Pervis Estupinan had to leave the field due to various injuries.

Roberto De Zerbi took to social media to share his troubles with his fans, in which he said that he had to face challenges in dealing with many injuries. When his fans saw him in this problem, to boost his morale, people sent him various motivational messages, seeing which De Zerbi became very happy and messaged his fans to return to the game soon. However, we also wish that Roberto De Zerbi recovers from his injuries soon. Stay safe and stay connected with us for more updates.