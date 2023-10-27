Headline

What Happened to Ryan Card? Family of Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Robert Card is Helping Police

8 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Recently shocking news has come out in which it has been said that the family of Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card has come forward to help the police in ‘any possible way’. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. People are becoming very curious to know about this news. Not only this but now people have also started asking many types of questions like who is Ryan Card? Why is the police searching for Robert’s Card and many more questions. We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. So without any delay let’s move ahead with the article and know this news in detail.

What Happened to Ryan Card

As we have told you in the above paragraph, the family of Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card has come forward to help the police ‘in any possible way’. Because of this, first of all we tell you about Ryan Card. Ryan Card is the brother of Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card. Robert Card has become a topic of discussion among the people after his recent incident. On October 25, 2023, Robert Card killed 18 people in a shooting and injured 13 others in his actions.

What Happened to Ryan Card?

Everyone who knew about this incident was deeply shocked. The police are taking this terrible accident of Robert Card seriously and have continued their investigation. The treatment of the people who died in this incident is still going on, on the other hand, the family of the people who died in this accident has appealed that the innocent people who died in this accident should get justice. His brother Ryan Card has started helping the police to get the criminal Robert Card accountable for his deeds, in the family is urging Robert to surrender before the police.

But it has not been revealed yet whether any clear answer has come from Robert’s side or not. Ryan says he will do whatever it takes to help law enforcement catch Robert Card. The police have made tight security arrangements to find 40-year-old Robert Card. However, everyone is now just hoping that Robert Card will surrender as soon as possible, and this will all be over. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. Here, with all of the material, the article comes to a close. Keep checking back with us for more latest developments.

