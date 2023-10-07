What Happened to Samantha Robertson? Meet Jay Cutler Girlfriend Wiki-Bio, Age

Samantha Robertson and Jay Cutler have been getting a lot of attention on the internet over the past few times and various rumors are also flowing about thier relationship. It is coming forward that they are dating together and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet. Jay is an American former football player who played 12 seasons in the National Football League. Now, the rumors about his and Samantha’s relationship are circulating on various social media pages and multiple questions are arriving in people’s minds. In this article, we will talk about both personal details and thier relationship in detail.

Let us tell you that both of them are in a relationship and are dating together. Both Jay and Samantha are married but have separated from their partners. Jay has moved on from his ex-wife Kristin, and Robertson was previously married to Trace Ayala. Now both of them are moving forward from the past and are going to move forward with their life together. The couple had made their relationship official on Instagram back in September and the news of Cutler’s divorce with his wife is also making headlines. Swipe up this page to learn more about the couple’s personal life.

Jay Christopher Cutler is his complete name and he was born on 29 April 1983 in Santa Claus, Indiana, United States. He is an American football quarterback player and he played for 12 seasons in the National Football League. He is a member of the Chicago Bears and has played most of his career for this club. He is the beloved son of Jack and Sandy Cutler. He completed his education at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Indiana. He began his career playing football in high school and began his amateur career as a quarterback for the Patriots for the first three years.

On the other hand, Samantha Robertson is an active user of social media and getting attention for the rumors of dating Jay. She was previously married to Trace Ayala with whom she was the mother of two daughters. Jay was also previously married to fashion designer Kristin Cavallari. Both have separated from their partners and are now dating together. In a snapshot posted by Samantha on her Instagram profile on 20 September 2023, they were seen hugging in France. Rumors of their relationship started spreading after the couple shared a photo of themselves together.