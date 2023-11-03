What Happened to Samian Quazi? Psychiatric Practitioner Praises Hamas Attack

It is coming out that Saiman Quazi praises Hamas’s attack and calls Israelis “Ziopigs”. He is a psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner from Pacifica, California. His name is getting huge attention over the internet and social media pages. His praise and words spark debates and many are hitting search engine platforms to learn more about him. Many are hitting the search engine platforms to learn more about him and the controversies in which he has been involved. Our sources have fetched a lot of information about this topic and we will try to share or cover every single piece of information in this article, so read continuously.

According to the sources, Samian Quazi propagated anti-Semitic remarks online and applauded Hamas in October 2023 which went viral. He shared a post recently and wrote on the string of terror assaults and war crimes by Hamas on October 7, 2023, including mass murder, torture, rape, beheadings, and kidnappings. It is also said that Israel launched a war known as “Swords of Iron” in retaliation. In October 2023, he praised Hamas for referring to Israelis as “Ziopigs” in light of the ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel. It became a topic of discussion, several details remain to share, so continue reading.

What Happened to Samian Quazi?

These findings have exposed his opinions and connections to important international issues, putting him in the public eye. His enthusiasm for Hamas has sparked controversy, due to the controversial nature of the Palestinian terrorist group and his alleged use of derogatory language when criticizing Israelis. This situation has resulted in the complexities of the Israeli–Palestinian issue and the implications of such public signals of support being more widely discussed. All these details were shared by our sources and many other rumors are also flowing over the internet sites.

Saiman Quazi is a certified mental health and psychiatric nurse practitioner. He is a California-based psychiatrist. Recently, he has come under heavy fire for his divisive remarks and his endorsement of the Palestinian militant organization Hamas. He shared a post that has sparked a lot of debate and discussion about his open admiration for Hamas. He shared the post following an incident on 7 October 2023, where tragically, Israeli individuals lost their lives. He praises the Hamas attack and calls Israelis "ZioPigs" which sparked various controversies.