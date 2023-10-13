What Happened to Samira Nasr? Harper Bazaar’s Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr Apologises after Calling Israel

Recently, information has been received from the news that she was seen apologizing for a post. Yes, you heard it right. This news has created a stir as soon as it came on the internet, after which this news has attracted a lot of people’s attention. After hearing this news, people have asked many questions like why did Samira Nasr apologize? There might have been a reason behind his apology. He also did something that forced him to apologize and many more questions. We have collected all the information related to this news for you. If you also want to know in depth about this news, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph, Samira Nasr is seen apologizing through a post on the internet. Samira Nasr has become a topic of discussion for everyone due to her news that everyone is becoming curious to know about her news. Samira Nasr is the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar as well as the first Black woman. But if we talk about her recent news, it has been learned that she has apologized for her “exceptionally heartless and distressing comments”. In fact, she called Israel’s decision to cut off electricity in Gaza the most inhumane thing she had ever seen.

What Happened to Samira Nasr?

Israel’s actions in the form of denying Gaza access to electricity are said to have prompted retaliation against Hamas. The results of a deadly attack on Israel have come out on Saturday, in which it has been revealed that 1,200 people have been killed, most of whom were civilians. However, this news has shocked people, and it is becoming very difficult for the people there to survive in Gaza. People have even given up hope of survival now.

Despite all this, if we talk about Nasr's issue, on Thursday, October 12, 2023, Hearst officials sent a statement distancing the organization from the controversial editor's opinion. After this, she was seen promising to donate $300,000 to charitable organizations in the area. The Gaza Conflict has shocked the people of the world, so much so that no one is able to know yet when all this will stop and when the citizens will breathe easy.