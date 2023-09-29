What Happened to Sarah Hopkins-Hubbard? Tammy Harris’ Daughter Claims Dr Jeffrey Harris Gave Mom So Many Painkillers

At the time of her death, Sarah was 41 years old and currently resides in Oregon. She is the daughter of Tammy, who was married to Dr. Jeffrey before Sarah’s marriage. Sarah recently gave evidence against her father-in-law, detailing her mother’s deteriorating health and the refusal of Dr. Jeffrey to provide her with appropriate treatment. Sarah stated that her mother had been yellow for three weeks, and the yellow-orange color had only gotten worse. Additionally, she stated that Tammy had lost a significant amount of weight, weighing only around 100 pounds and that her gums had begun to turn black. Swipe to know more details related to this incident.

According to Sarah, despite her mother’s deteriorating health, Dr. Jeffrey believed a hospital could not provide adequate care for his wife, so he prescribed her 20 cilantro pills a day, among other medications. Sarah claims the couple founded a group called The Salerno Center, which advised against the use of a dietary supplement called Selenium, which Dr. Jeffrey was using on his wife. Selenium is safe to take in small doses, but it can lead to hair loss, renal failure, and even death if taken at too high a dose. According to Sarah, during the trip, Tammy fainted at their hotel in New York City, where they were staying. Sarah claims Dr. Jeffrey rushed her to the hospital, but she died six days later, on February 28, 2018. Keep reading the entire article.