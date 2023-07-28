What Happened to Sarah Jakubasz? Good Morning America Lighting Designer Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Sarah Jakubasz has passed away recently. She was a beloved person who was no more among her close ones and took her last breath on Sunday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet. Lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about about her and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sarah Jakubasz was a very amazing lady who was better known for her kind nature. In 1990, she married Robert Jakubaze, the man she would ultimately come to love above all else, and the two of them had amazing children, Emily and Michael. She was born on 15 April 1965 in South Hadley, Massachusetts. She was a very dedicated lady who did great work in her life and achieved huge success due to her best work. She was inclined to care for others. But currently, there is not much information about her. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Sarah Jakubasz?

Sarah Jakubasz is no longer among his close ones and took her last breath on 23 July 2023, Sunday. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more updates, so please read the complete article.

Sarah Jakubasz was a very amazing lady. She was a beloved mother, wife, sister, and lady. She always helped other people. She was a loved person in the family and she will be missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Since her sudden passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying tributes to her on the social media platfroms. May Sarah Jakubasz’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.