What Happened to Scott Collier? Former VHA President Scott Anvils Death – Obituary

According to the sources, Scott Collier of Scott Anvils died. He was widely known for manufacturing Scott Anvils. As per reports, he died in a farm accident. He manufactured Scott Anvils in a massive range. He was the president of the Virginia Horseshoers Association (VHA). He passed away on June 16. He died in a tragic farm accident. He was also a well-known Journeyman. His Scott Anvils are massively used in shops, competition, and in countless farrier rigs. His logo is very attractive. After, his death this is a very tough time for his family.

What Happened to Scott Collier?

If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that it is still unknown how he died. The community is not shared his cause of death. It is saying that it is his natural death but it is not true. Further, his family has not shared anything regarding this death. The recent news is that he had died in a tragic farm accident. It is a very big loss for Virginia Horseshoers Association. He was working in this field for a long time. His journey is very memorable. His death news was shared first on social media by his close friend.

