What Happened to Selena Quintanilla? Selena Quintanilla Autopsy Photos And Last Words

Selena Quintanilla's sudden death left the whole nation in a feeling of deep shock. Her terrible death left a void in people's hearts who were too close to her.

According to the sources, Selena Quintanilla who was a famous American Tejano singer news once again became a main topic on the web for the discussion. Her horrific death sent the shockwaves whole the music industry after her passing. The American Tejano singer passed away on March 31, 1995. Despite her last words, her cause of death is also a main topic. We will try to give you every single piece of news about Selena Quintanilla. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Selena Quintanilla?

If we talk about her last. Selena Quintanilla screamed at the staff. She was shouted and said.”Look The Door, She’ll Shoor ma again’. She was shot dead by Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995. The horrific incident took place in Corpus Christi, Texas, This place is located inside a Days Inn hotel. Her murderer was identified as Yolanda Saldivar, the president of Selena’s fab club. Although, she was saved by the healthcare she died of hypovolemic shock. The community Latino was mostly affected by Selena Quintanilla’s death. She has a huge network all over the world. Keep reading.

As we earlier mentioned she was brutally murdered by her fan club manager. That was one of the worst years for her fans. This terrible incident happened 28 years ago. After her death, Yolanda Saldivar who was the president of Selena's fan club was exposed as having embezzled thousands of dollars from Selena Quintanilla's earnings. Further, her fans mostly know her as Selena. Her post-mortem photos were totally clear and showed how she was murdered. The final report said, her post-mortem photos were strong and clear. After so many efforts and treatment she could not survive. She was announced brain-dead.