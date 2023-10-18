What Happened to Seth Crosby? Veteran Washington University Professor Fired For Criticizing Hamas’ Barbaric Act

In this article, we will talk about Seth Crosby who has been fired from the Veteran Washington University for criticizing the barbaric act of Hamas. He says that he was fired for an anti-Hamas post and he said “I destroyed myself”. His name is making headlines on the news channels and running in the trends of the internet sites. Recently, he made a comment on a post on social media and it went viral. After making this comment he was fired from the University and this news is spreading like wildfire over the internet. We have gathered a lot of information and tried to cover every single piece of detail here.

This news was shared by the Washington University School of Medicine through the medium of a post on Facebook. This news is coming from the St Louis, Missouri and it is making headlines on the news channels. A prominent professor at the University of Washington has been dismissed from his post after sharing a post on Twitter. In the post, he criticized Hamas’s heinous crimes over the weekend, which Islamist groups condemned as a call for “ethnic cleansing.” In a conversation with another user, geneticist Seth Crosby referenced Israel’s retaliation for last week’s shocking terrorist infiltration of Palestinian militants. Swipe up to know what Seth said on this topic.

What Happened to Seth Crosby?

Seth also shared a brief statement. He was working in the St Louis college’s school of Medicine for more than several decades. He called Israel’s strikes in the Gaza Strip “a much-needed cleansing, yes, but not an ethnic one. Israel is not targeting humans.” His remarks drew unwanted attention from several Muslim advocacy groups which said Crosby was dehumanizing Palestinians as a whole. Reportedly, Seth’s remarks immediately drew unwanted attention from several Muslim advocacy groups. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

He claims that he was fired from Washington University for an anti-Hamas post on Twitter over the weekend that was decried by Muslim groups as a call for "ethnic cleansing." This comment was highlighted in the eyes of several Muslim advocacy groups, which said Crosby was dehumanizing Palestinians as a whole. He criticized Hamas' barbaric act on social media for which he was fired from the Veteran Washington University. He was working there as a professor but now, he has been fired from the University.