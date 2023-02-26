What Happened To Sevaughn Herbst? Paul Herbst’s Son Dies In Motorbike Accident:- Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that the Herbst family mourns another loss Sevaughn. He was a beloved son of Paul Herbst. Sevaughn Herbst is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 28. Recently Sevaughn’s passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. It is very shocking news for his family, friends and those who know him as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know aboutSevaughn Herbst and his cause of death.

What Happened To Sevaughn Herbst?

Sevaughn Herbst passed away at the age of 28. He took his last breath on Saturday, 25 February 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by Paul Herbst's wife and his mother Linda Herbst on social media. On the basis of the report, Sevaughn Herbst passed away after involving in a motorbike accident.

How Did Sevaughn Herbst Die?

Paul Herbst's wife stated that they went from a family of four to a family of two within four days. Paul's burial is going to be held on 28 February 2023, at around 11:00 a.m. at Ballito's Grace Family Church. The Herbst family is now made up of Linda and Skyler Herbst after the death of the dad and son.

Sevaughn Herbst was a son of Paul Herbst. His dad was a head of Medi Response in KwaZulu Natal and passed away when he was coming back from Turkey, where he was a member of a team that helped the earthquake-stricken nation with search and recovery efforts on Saturday. Paul's passing news has been confirmed by Medi Respond on Tuesday on his Facebook page.