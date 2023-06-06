What Happened to Shane McClelland? Racer Shane McClelland Died in a Boating Accident

In this article, we are going to share the death news of Shane Mcclelland. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is making the headlines of the news channels. It is shared that he passed away in a single-boat accident and his death news is rapidly circulating in the trends of internet sites. He was also known as Crusty Nova and was a beloved person. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death and also talk more related to his death in this article, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive sources, he took his breath on Sunday 6 June 2023 and he died in a boating accident. His death news was officially confirmed in a report. The exact cause of his death is not revealed yet but it is said that he deceased in a boating accident. It is said that he was seriously injured in this accident and succumbed to his injuries but it is not confirmed yet. There are various rumors are available on the internet but nothing has been shared by his family members or his loved ones. We will update our article after fetching more information related to his death and mention it in our article.

What Happened to Shane McClelland?

Shane McClelland was born on 27 July 1974 in Springfield and he was the son of Randy P. and Brenda C. (Brotherton) McClelland. He was a racer, a mentor, and a local legend in the automotive community. He was a resident of Nixa, Missouri, United States. He studied at the Reeds Spring High School in 1992. He was one of the beloved people of his family, friends, and loved ones who will miss him so much. He was the owner and operator of Southwest Missouri LLC’s Central Air. He was the father of three children and was an avid race driver.

There are many people who are sharing various relief thoughts with his family by commenting and posting on social media. Currently, no information is coming out related to his funeral and final rites events. He was the owner of the Crusty Nova featured on Street Outlaws. There is not much information available related to his personal life and we will update you soon.