What Happened to Sheila Oliver? New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor and a Prominent Black Leader, Dies at 71

It is very hard to announce that Sheila Oliver has passed away. She was a lieutenant governor of New Jersey who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 71 on Tuesday. It is very shocking news for her community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning her death. Since her demise news went out on social media many people are very broken and they are very curious to know about Sheila Oliver and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sheila Y. Oliver was a very well-known American politician who worked as the second-ever lieutenant governor of New Jersey from 2018 until her death. In the Democratic Party, she was the first Black lady to serve as lieutenant governor of New Jersey and was the first woman of colour elected to statewide office in New Jersey. She served in both the public and private sectors, including serving as executive director. She was a Democrat and longtime citizen of East Orange, N.J. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Sheila Oliver?

Sheila Y. Oliver is no longer among her close ones and she breathed last on 1 August 2023, Tuesday when she was 71 years old. Her demise news has been confirmed by her family. Since her passing news came many people are very saddened and they are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, She passed away on Tuesday after being rushed to the hospital the day before. But her cause of death has not been disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sheila Oliver was a wonderful lady who was born on 14 July 1952 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. She completed her education at Lincoln University and Columbia University. She was a very amazing lady who did great work in her career and achieved huge success due to her best work. She will be missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Since her demise news has come on the internet Lots of people have been very saddened and they are expressing their deep condolence to her family and paying tribute to her on social media platfroms.