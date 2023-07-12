What Happened to Silvia Rolandi? 25-year-old Pilot Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Here’s everything you need to know about Silvia Rolandic’s death cause and obituary following her death. The news of another death is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Currently, many people are looking for Silvia Rolandi’s all information. This article contains all the information regarding Silvia’s death. Silvia Rolandi was a household name in Argentina. She was a prominent journalist, news presenter, and reporter who worked at Channel 10 for over 40 years. She appeared to be in her late 60s, while her precise date of birth has not been revealed. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

She was best known for working with Channel 10 in Argentina. Currently, social media is in a shockwave as they mourn the untimely and sudden demise of Silvia who was a graceful television screen face and charmed everyone with her work. She was supposed to deliver news on Saturdays at 9 pm shortly after LW 83 Canal 10 TV Universitaria started broadcasting in 1996. Silvia became part of the news station’s primary newscast and TV presenter in a short period of time. The lady also presented news on various topics throughout the seventies, eighties, nineties, and the first two decades of the 21st century. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

What Happened to Silvia Rolandi?

Let us tell you the death reason has not been revealed yet now. We will tell you moreover details about the news and this news we will share in the next section of the article. The death cause of Silvia Rolandi has not been revealed. Although her life has been cut short, the journalist had a glorious career and lived an extraordinary life. In addition, she inspired many people and youth who want to pursue their careers as a journalist and news presenter.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.