What Happened to Siriana Abboud? NYC pre-K teacher pushes anti-Israel Lessons Explained!

Once again, a piece of attention-grabbing news has surfaced on the Internet that a Manhattan kindergarten teacher has been accused of spreading anti-Israel propaganda among the city’s youngest students. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and is attracting a lot of attention from the people. Everyone wants to know in depth about this news. Keeping this in mind, we have collected for you every information related to a case. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know this matter in detail.

As we told you in the paragraph above, a Manhattan kindergarten teacher was accused of spreading anti-Israel propaganda among the city’s youngest students. After the allegations, the law has also decided to solve this matter seriously. If we talk about this matter in depth, then 29-year-old Syriana Abaaoud who is a part of the city Department of Education teacher at PS 59 in Midtown.

What Happened to Siriana Abboud?

Recently she was seen on social media providing a how-to guide to a 4-year-old child about topics like land theft, displacement, and ethnic cleansing. Although the matter would have ended there, Siriana Abboud instead encouraged the child’s parents to take them to pro-Palestine protests. However, like other cases, this matter has also become a matter of controversy for the people. Siriana Abboud also shared a lighter post on her Instagram account about “the genocidal state of Israel” and recommended resources. You can clearly see in their post that it has been described as an independent, self-funded project founded by two people.

After this news, everyone is presenting their own opinion on this matter because many people say that Siriana Abboud is doing the right thing but the remaining few people are saying that she should stop her actions. The parents of a 4-year-old child have also been seen saying that their account is full of hatred, after which the parents are afraid of sending their child there. So far, only this news has come to light related to Siriana Abboud’s propaganda, which we have shared with you in this article. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.