What Happened to Snegugu Thobeka Myeni? SA Medical Student Dies in Philippines

It is reported that the young medical student from KwaZulu Natal in Utrecht, between Vryhied and Newcastle has passed away at the airport while travelling back home on July 10. Furthermore, her family has pleaded on social media to raise funds for the funeral services of her body. However, the Kwazulu Natal Provincial Government saw the plea and is committed to assisting the family with the loss. In a statement, the provincial government said that it will provide support and assistance to repatriate the mortal remains of the medical student.

What Happened to Snegugu Thobeka Myeni?

Reportedly, the Acting Premier extends heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. They said that on behalf of the government and the people of KwaZulu, they convey their most sincere condolences to the Myeni family on Snegugu’s demise. They added and said that they wish her family and friends strength and fortitude as they go through the tragic loss of their beloved daughter. Lastly, Simelane said that the office of the Premier is working with the Department of International Relations and Co-Operation to consolidate efforts towards the repatriation of Myeni’s mortal remains back to South Africa. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

