What Happened to Stanley Cohen?

Stanley was born in 195o between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Rye, New York. He was grew up in Port Chester and was the beloved son of Orthodox Jews. He studied at Hebrew schools and he stopped observing Judaism at the age of 14 years. He is a self-described radical attorney whose website boasts. After graduating in the 1980s, he worked for around seven years at the Legal Aid Society in the Bronx. He also served as a VISTA volunteer for an anti-poverty initiative on the reservations of the Winnebago, Omaha, and Santee Sioux. He finished his graduation from Pace University Law School in 1983.

He shared a statement and said, "I continue to represent various Palestinian movements and individuals. I have since 1995 and he has Hamas on the phone". He continues, "I speak with representatives of Hamas on an as-needed basis for legal advice and in matters pending in international courts." He also asserts that he spoke with members of Hamas in Gaza and overseas recently, but he would not say when, with whom, or what. Rumors flowing on the internet about the Leaders of Hamas residing in opulent compounds in sympathetic host countries.