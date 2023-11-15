What Happened to Stephen Curry? Steph Curry’s Injury Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

Stephen Curry will be out for the Warriors’ game against the Timberwolves on Tuesday due to a knee injury. The Warriors have listed Curry as out, and according to The Athletic, Curry is expected to be out for the rest of the season. Charania says Curry’s right knee is sprained, but it’s not expected to be a long-term issue. Curry will need to be evaluated again to make sure it’s serious, and Charania says there’s no timeline on when he’ll be back.
Stephen Curry is an NBA basketball player from the United States who plays for the Golden State Warriors. He’s one of the best players and shooters in the history of the game, and he’s credited with popularizing the three-point shot. Curry has won four NBA championships, two MVPs, and nine All-Star honors. He played college basketball for Davidson, setting school records for points and three-point percentage. Curry has broken a lot of NBA records with his three-point shooting. He’s the son of Dell Curry, who played in the NBA for many years, and he’s been recognized for his skills and sportsmanship by being named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, as well as being named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year for 2022.
What Happened to Stephen Curry?
Stephen Curry, the star of the Golden State Warriors, is out indefinitely with a sprained right knee. The injury happened in a recent game when Curry landed hard on a drive in the second half. At first, it looked like Curry might play, but later tests showed it was a sprained knee. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Curry is getting more tests to see if the injury is serious and how long it’ll take him to recover. We don’t know how long he’ll be out, but it won’t be for long. Curry has been a huge part of the Warriors’ success this season, and his absence could hurt them. We’ll keep you updated on Curry’s status.
