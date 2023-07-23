What Happened to Steve Curry? Man Dies in Death Valley as California National Park

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that Steve Curry has passed away. He was a beloved person who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 71. Recently his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Steve Curry and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Steve Curry was a very amazing person who is better known for his kind nature. He lived for adventure. He was a citizen of Sunland and he loved to hike, mountains and spend time outdoors. He sometimes set up a tent in his own backyard. He was a married person and his wife’s name is Rima Curry. He was a loving man, a wonderful soul, good-hearted, enjoyed people, and loved the outdoors. He liked challenges. He was a beloved person in the community and he will be missed by his community. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Steve Curry?

Hiker collapsed Steve Curry is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 when he was 71 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away in Death Valley on Tuesday, hours after revealing to a journalist he was not scared of the scorching heat. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Steve Curry a former electrician from Los Angeles, was hiking on the Golden Canyon trailhead when he fell unconscious near a restroom around 3:30 pm. He was a very amazing person who did the generous person who did great work. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened as no one thought he would leave the world like this. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tributes to him on social media platforms. May Steve Curry's soul rest in peace.