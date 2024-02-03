What Happened to Steven Adams? Steven Adams Injury And Illness Update

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the health update of Steven Adams. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Before the 2023-24 basketball season, Steven Adams had knee surgery to address a pre-existing injury, affecting his availability to play for the Memphis Grizzlies alongside Ja Morant. Having undergone knee surgery shortly before the 2023-24 basketball season, Steven Adams addressed a knee injury from the preceding season, impacting his capacity to join Ja Morant on the court for the Memphis Grizzlies. Regrettably, Adams couldn’t partake in the games, and Morant’s season was brief, marked by a 25-game suspension and a subsequent season-ending injury. The Grizzlies, who had optimistic expectations with Adams on board, encountered difficulties as key players faced setbacks, affecting their on-court performance.

While the specific details and severity of Adams’ injury might not be fully disclosed at this point, his absence played a crucial role in the Grizzlies’ season. Born on July 20, 1993, Steven Funaki Adams, a New Zealand native, is a professional basketball player. He currently serves as the center for the Houston Rockets in the NBA. With a height of 6 feet 11 inches and a weight of 265 pounds, Adams has undergone an impressive journey in the realm of basketball. Commencing his basketball journey with the Wellington Saints in 2011, Steven Funaki Adams transitioned to the United States, joining the Pittsburgh Panthers for college basketball in 2012. In 2013, Adams made his NBA debut when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him as the 12th overall pick. Throughout his career, he has played for various teams, including the Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and presently the Houston Rockets.



Renowned for his exceptional rebounding and defensive prowess, Adams has garnered acclaim for his contributions to the sport, earning distinctions such as being a part of the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2014. Born in Rotorua, New Zealand, on July 20, 1993, Steven Adams is the son of Sid Adams, an English father, and a Tongan mother. Growing up in a family deeply connected to basketball, his father, standing at 6 feet 11 inches tall, fathered 18 children with five women, and several of Steven’s siblings have excelled as athletes. At the age of 13, Steven faced a heartbreaking tragedy when his father succumbed to stomach cancer. This profound loss left him grappling with life’s challenges without parental guidance. Following his father’s passing, Blossom Cameron became a crucial support in Steven’s life, rescuing him from the streets of Rotorua.

This transition provided him with stability and a fresh start in Wellington. Under Cameron’s legal guardianship, Steven was introduced to basketball icon Kenny McFadden and began honing his skills at Scots College. Hailing from Rotorua, New Zealand, Steven Adams, born on July 20, 1993, is a professional basketball player. With a stature of 6 feet 11 inches and a weight of 265 pounds, Adams has forged an impressive career in the NBA. The conclusion of Steven Adams’ three-season partnership with Ja Morant unfolded with his departure from Memphis.

The decision to trade him might have been influenced by his knee injury from the preceding season, necessitating surgery just before the 2023-24 campaign. Regrettably, this injury thwarted his opportunity to share the court with Morant, significantly impacting the Grizzlies’ ability to field their anticipated starting lineup. Despite Adams’ endeavors to anchor the team during difficult periods, the Grizzlies opted to trade him to the Houston Rockets, consequently reshaping the dynamics of both teams for the ongoing season.