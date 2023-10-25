Headline

What Happened to Sunny White? Montana Mother-of-two Arrested For Fatally Striking 22-year-old Woman

2 days ago
by Ricky Maurya

Montana’s mother was accused of killing a Native American woman while high on methamphetamine and fentanyl and arrested after a 7-month investigation Sunny White thought she hit a deer and didn’t stop to look for the victim. Sunny White, a 28-year-old mother of two, was arrested. Let’s continue to read the whole article. Mika Westwolf was a 22-year-old Blackfeet Nation member who tragically lost her life on March 31st.

What Happened to Sunny White

She was struck and killed while walking on Highway 93 near Arlee. At the time of her death, White was in the driver’s seat of White’s Escalade, and she was traveling with her children, Aryan, 4, and Nation, 2. Following Westwolf’s untimely death, her family began the “MikaMatters” movement, advocating for justice and raising awareness of the plight of Native American women who have been murdered and lost. Carissa Heavy Runner, the victim’s mother, expressed her joy at the news of White’s arrest.

What Happened to Sunny White?

Sunny White was arrested in Flathead County on Friday, October 20 on a Lake County warrant. According to the arrest report, White was booked into the Flathead County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide with a blood alcohol content of.08 percent or greater, accidents involving another driver or passengers, criminal child endangerment, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. When officers searched White’s SUV, they found methamphetamines, syringes, and two unopened packets of Narcan.

A toxicology report revealed that White had methamphetamines and fentanyl in her body at the time of impact. White told Montana Highway Patrol Tropper that she was traveling from Butte, MT, to Kalispell, MT, for the weekend with her 4-year-old daughter Aryan Holmes, and her 2-year-old son Nation Holmes. Tribal officer TJ Haynes discovered the body of Westwolf on Highway 93 shortly after 4:00 AM, surrounded by debris from a car crash.

Westwolf had been struck by a vehicle and thrown in the air upon impact, resulting in her death from multiple injuries caused by blunt-force trauma. The accident had occurred while Westwolf was returning to Ravalli from a bar with her brother Howard. Westwolf had left the car at North Valley Creek, but Howard had not been able to locate her and had left a voicemail for her at 1:13 AM. White is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday 25th October for arraignment. The Westwolf family issued a statement following White’s arrest, expressing their hope that this would be the start of a long and difficult journey to justice.

