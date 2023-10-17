What Happened to Surendra Koli? A 16-year timeline of Gruesome Killings, Rapes and Acquittals

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news is about the cruelsome reality of human behavior which we all have witnessed in case of Delhi’s Nithari Kand. Stay tune with this article to find out the happenings of this news and recent facts related to this news. Surinder Koli faced 16 registered cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), involving charges of alleged murder, abduction of women, and the destruction of evidence. Additionally, Maninder Singh Pandher, who was Koli’s employee, was also implicated in a trafficking case.

On Monday, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Surinder Koli, the prime suspect in the Nithari killings, in 12 cases, and his co-accused, Maninder Singh Pandher, in two cases. The High Court’s decision to acquit them of rape and murder charges was based on a lack of evidence. Previously, the CBI had filed 16 cases against Surinder Koli, accusing him of alleged murder, abduction, and the destruction of evidence, while Koli’s employee, Maninder Singh Pandher, faced charges related to trafficking.

What Happened to Surendra Koli?

However, it’s important to note that a Ghaziabad court had summoned Pandher in five additional cases after the families of other victims sought justice through the lower court. The Nithari murders came to public attention when human remains were discovered in a drain close to D5, a property owned by Moninder Singh Pandher in Nithari, Noida. Pandher and his domestic help, Surinder Koli, faced accusations of abducting and sexually assaulting children and women from nearby villages, engaging in gruesome acts like cannibalism, and disposing of their victims’ bodies in the local drain.

On December 29, 2006, both Pandher and Koli were arrested by the police after they recovered skeletons and personal items belonging to some of the missing girls from the same drain. Koli was alleged to have killed multiple girls, dismembering their bodies before discarding them in the vicinity of their residence. Numerous CBI teams visited the Nithari house, conducting extensive interrogations of the accused. The police filed a total of 19 FIRs against Pandher and Koli, each related to crimes committed against 19 different girls. Subsequently, the CBI filed chargesheets in 16 of these cases.



On February 13, 2009, a special CBI court convicted Koli and Pandher, sentencing them to death for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl, marking the very first case. Between 2011 and 2014, Koli’s appeal to the Allahabad High Court resulted in the affirmation of his death sentence, while Pandher was acquitted. Following this, Koli pursued an appeal in the Supreme Court, which was ultimately dismissed in 2011. In January 2015, the Allahabad High Court commuted Koli’s sentence to life imprisonment in the mentioned case, primarily due to the “inordinate delay in the disposal of the mercy petition.”

In 2017, a CBI special court in Ghaziabad handed down a death sentence to both Pandher and Koli in relation to the case involving the rape and murder of a 25-year-old help. In 2023, the court acquitted Pandher in two cases and Koli in 12 cases, but Koli was convicted in one case, leading to his continued imprisonment. Notably, the father of the 14-year-old victim from the 2009 case has challenged the High Court’s decision to commute Koli’s death sentence in the Supreme Court, and this appeal is currently pending.