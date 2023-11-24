What Happened to Taiwo Awoniyi? Nottingham Forest’s Nigerian Striker Awoniyi Suffers Groin Injury

Taiwo Awoniyi has gathered a lot of attention over the last few days and it is coming out that he suffered an injury in a recent game. He is a Nigerian professional footballer and he plays for Premier League Club, Nottingham Forest Club, and the Nigeria national team as a striker. He carries a lot of fans around the world and on his social media pages who are worried for him. Many questions surfaced over the internet sites related to his injury, so we made an article and shared all the details related to the topic of his injury and also talked about himself.

Taiwo is well known for his goal-scoring prowess. Now, it is reported that he faces a significant setback requiring surgery and a three to four-month recovery. Many are hitting search engine platforms to know more about his injury and it become a topic of discussion. He suffered his first injury in October and aggravated it while playing for Nigeria during this month’s international break. His injury led to rule him out of the African Cup of Nations starting in mid-January. It is determined that his injury takes about 2-3 months to heal up. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

What Happened to Taiwo Awoniyi?

At present, he is suffering from a serious injury. His team manager, Steve Cooper, shared a statement and confirmed that Awoniyi would undergo surgery and be sidelined for an extended period. “This is bad news for Taiwo that he will have to undergo surgery and will be out for months,” the statement said. Taiwo has struggled with injuries since arriving at Nottingham Forest in 2022 but it has now become a serious matter for his health. The exact details of his current health have not been revealed and no further information has been revealed. keep reading…

His birth name is Taiwo Michael Awoniyi and he was born on 12 August 1997 in Ilorin, Nigeria. He is 26 years old and is a professional footballer in Nigeria. He is a Nigerian striker for Nottingham Forest and he also plays in the Premier League and for the Nigeria national team. He had to stay out of the field for several months after undergoing groin surgery and will take about 2-3 months to recover. Due to his injury, his name is going viral on the internet and we have shared all the information related to his injury above in this article.