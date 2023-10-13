What Happened to Tamra Judge? Why is Tamra Judge in the Hospital? Explained!

Tamra Judge’s name is gathering a lot of attention and it is coming forward that her health is not fine. She is a prominent television personality who gained a lot of love and attention for her role as an Orange County housewife in the popular reality TV series “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Lots of people are raising multiple questions related to her health such as what happened to her, why is she in the hospital, why she is getting attention, and more about her health. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about her health and herself.

Recently, a health update was shared after being hospitalized for an intestinal obstruction, and a video was also posted on Twitter. In this video, she said that she fell ill about four weeks prior while in Scotland filming for Season 2 of “The Traitors.” Despite her unwell feeling, she continued filming but she shared that she experienced multiple stomach cramping upon returning home. She is 56 years old and has been hospitalized for an intestinal obstruction. Several details remain to share about herself, so swipe up this page.

What Happened to Tamra Judge?

Tamra Sue Judge is her complete name but she is mostly known as Tamra Judge. She was born on 2 September 1967 in Glendale, California, United States. She is known as a Television Personality, Fitness Trainer, and Real Estate Agent who has a massive number of fans around the world. She belongs to a Christian family and has the American nationality. If we talk about her personal life, she got married three times including Darren Vieth (1985-1990), and Simon Barney (1998-2011) and currently continuing her life with Eddie Judge. She was married to Eddie in 2013. She is a beloved wife and mother of four children. Swipe up this page to learn more about injury updates.

According to reports, doctors identified the obstructed intestine as caused by scar tissue from a previous abdominal surgery. Fortunately, a tube was inserted to alleviate the problem without the need for further surgery. She expressed hope that she would be able to return home soon. The news of her hospitalization was also shared on Instagram. She responded to unfounded claims about her health, denying allegations of using the weight loss drug Ozempic and linking it to her stomach problems. At present, it has not been confirmed whether she was able to return to her home in Orange County or not. Many of his fans are praying for his good health. We will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.