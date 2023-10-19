What happened to Tasha in The Great British Bake Off? 2023 Chocolate Week?

Tasha Stones Tasha was one of the best presenters on the show in The Great British Bake Off 2023, but she fell ill and had to be hospitalized during Chocolate Week. She is set to make a comeback in the next installment, showing her resilience throughout the competition. Tasha Stones is an actress on the show, best known for her role in 2023.

Tasha attended Clifton High School in Bristol and is best known for being the first-ever Bake Off contestant to go deaf. Tasha was a surprise inclusion on the show during Chocolate Week when she fell ill while making a caramelized white chocolate cheesecake in the technical challenge. Tasha was forced to step down from the show for a while due to health reasons. Thankfully, Tasha made it back in time for next week’s challenge, as judge Paul Hollywood announced, showing her determination to be back in the tent.