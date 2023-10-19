What happened to Tasha in The Great British Bake Off? 2023 Chocolate Week?

Tasha Stones Tasha was one of the best presenters on the show in The Great British Bake Off 2023, but she fell ill and had to be hospitalized during Chocolate Week. She is set to make a comeback in the next installment, showing her resilience throughout the competition. Tasha Stones is an actress on the show, best known for her role in 2023.
Tasha attended Clifton High School in Bristol and is best known for being the first-ever Bake Off contestant to go deaf.
What happened to Tasha in The Great British Bake Off?
Tasha had a health scare during Chocolate Week on The Great British Bake Off. After making chocolate tortes in the Signature challenge, she started to feel hot in the tent. She told one of the crew that she needed some air and was told to take a break from the show. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it and had to leave the show. Show host Alison Hammond checked in on Tasha and found out she’d had a really bad migraine the day before. Thankfully, Tasha’s back in the fold for the next week’s Pastry Week! She’ll be cooking up some delicious picnic pies, trying out French rough puff pastry for the Technical challenge, and making decorative sweet pies for Showstopper. Tune in next week on Channel 4 to see Tasha’s comeback.
Tasha was unable to complete her Technical Challenge during Chocolate Week, which required her to caramelize white chocolate in a microwave. Despite the hot weather, she and the other bakers struggled to complete the task. As she attempted to do so, she became unwell and felt dizzy. She then mentioned that she needed some fresh air and was taken outside of the tent for medical attention. After being checked by host Alison Hammond, Tasha revealed that she had been suffering from a migraine the night before, which had made her condition worse. Consequently, she was forced to leave the show for the rest of Chocolate Week and did not return for the showstopper Challenge the following day. Despite this, Tasha is scheduled to return for Week Five of the competition, having previously been a twice-star Baker in earlier episodes.
