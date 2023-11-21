What Happened to Taylor Rapp? Taylor Rapp Illness and Injury Update 2023

Taylor Rapp, a Buffalo Bills defensive back, sustained a traumatic upper-body injury in the second half of the Bills’ Week 11 game versus the New York Jets. He was transported from the scene in an ambulance to Highmark Stadium but was conscious and able to use his hands. According to CBS, Rapp sustained a neck injury but was not transported to the hospital. You will continue reading this article so that you do not miss any information regarding this incident. Taylor Rapp is a former American football safety. He is currently a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Rapp was born on the 22nd of December, 1997 in Atlanta, Ga. Growing up, he faced a lot of challenges as a young player, but he was able to overcome them and became an outstanding player. He attended the University of Washington, where he played college football for the Washington Huskies. In 2019, he was selected by the Rams in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft. With the Rams, he made some great plays, including some interceptions and some touchdowns. The Rams won the Super Bowl with him in 2021. Off the field, he is engaged with Dani Johnson.