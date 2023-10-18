What Happened to Terrell Owens? Terrell Owens Hit by a Car After an Argument in Calabasas

Terrel Owens has been getting attention on the internet and various social media pages over the last few days. It is coming out that a man hit him with his car and this news is making headlines on the news channels. He is an American former football wide receiver player and now his injury report is running continuously in the trends of the internet. He has a massive number of fans around the world who are worried about him and raising various questions about his health. Let’s know what happened to him, and his present health and also discuss more about him in detail.

As per the exclusive reports and sources, Terrell Owens survived what could have turned into a major accident. Meanwhile, a heated argument broke out between former professional footballers during a pickup basketball game on Monday 16 October 2023 in Calabasas, California. This was not the altercation and it happened after the game. However, it was not the fight, but what happened after the game is it. His opponent drove his car into Owens after the argument, who fortunately did not require hospitalization. However, it is said that he sustained minor injuries in this incident. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this crash incident.

What Happened to Terrell Owens?

After this incident, the officials started an investigation and stated that an unknown person ran away and now a case of assault with a deadly weapon has been registered against him. In 2022, Terrell was in the news for some clashes with police, in which he was recorded punching a heckler outside a Los Angeles CVS and knocking him to the ground. Presently, no arrest has been made against anyone but the investigation is ongoing. In simple words, an unverified man hits Terrel with his car after an altercation during the pickup basketball game and it turns into serious. He is fine and not suffering from any serious injury. Swipe up to know more about himself.

His complete name is Terrell Eldorado Owens but he is mostly known by his nickname T.O. around the world. He is an American former football player and has lots of fans. He played as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) for 15 seasons. He is one of the best wide receiver players and he ranked 3rd in the NFL history career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He is a hall-of-fame receiver and is among the most celebrated NFL stars. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.