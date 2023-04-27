What Happened to The Pastor? Anthony Watts Shot and Killed, Escaped Mississippi

Recently the news has come on the internet that pastor Antony Watts has been killed while trying to provide aid to a man, who was believed to be an escaped detainee, who had wreaked a stolen motorcycle in Jackson. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as many people are very shocked. This news left many questions in people’s minds and they must be very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Antony Watts was shot and killed while trying to provide aid to a man. As per the Jackson Police Department, officers were called on Monday around 7 o’clock to an “unknown problem” along Interstate 55. A guy was allegedly found face-up on the road by the police. The man has been identified as Anthony Watts who was 61 years old. Detectives state Watts pulled over to assist another guy who seemed to have wrecked a motorcycle that he had robbed just moments before. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What happened to the Pastor?

According to the report, Watts was the head pastor of St. Many’s Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo, Mississippi. Police state the suspect shot Watts many times before robbing his red Dodge Ram 1500 truck. Dylan Arrington, who killed Anthony Watts, escaped and was searched by an officer. Detectives stated the suspect, who fit the description of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington shot Watts several times and robbed his red Dodge Ram 1500. The vehicle had the Mississippi privilege plate SP14067 with a tan trim and a Cowboys sticker on the front and back of the vehicle. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Associates are aware of the murder and carjacking that occurred Monday night, as per the leaders with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. They also asserted South Jackson was burglarized by a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 in maroon with a tan stripe and the Mississippi license plate SP14067. The victim has been identified as Anthony Watts. He was 61 yaers old and from Simpson County. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to Anthony Watts's family and friends during this hard time.