What Happened To The UFC Star? Khamzat Chimaev Illness And Health Update 2023

For the past few days, Khamzat Chimaev has been attracting attention on internet sites and many questions related to his health and illness have been raised. He is a Russian professional mixed martial artist and is also known for his wrestling style, which can also be called freestyle wrestling. His name is gathering huge popularity because of his unwell health and many of his fans are worried for him. Several questions have been raised among people and netizens who are reaching the online pages. Let us know what happened to him, and why his name is getting attention and we will also talk about himself.

It is reported that he recently shared a post on Wednesday morning 3 January 2024 and this picture shows that he was admitted to the hospital. Although, he did not specify the particular ailment he was suffering from. In this post he captioned, "I was very ill, my hand was also injured, so I could not come back immediately." He also added, "I want to tell all the fans that I am with you all." "I want to see myself in the fight, I love this job, I will do it and prove that I am the best like we always do." I will be back to training soon. Inshallah."

What Happened To The UFC Star

This post went viral within a short time of being shared and when MMA fans noticed it, Khamzat immediately removed the picture. If we talk about his illness, it is not confirmed what exactly happened to him but it is not wrong to say that he is not too well at this time. Meanwhile, he is suffering from an illness but there is no information has been shared related to his unwell health. After sharing the post, social media is flooded with many heartfelt messages and many popular personalities are also expressing their reactions.

Some unverified sources claim that he has battled health issues throughout his UFC career as he retired two years ago due to lung complications after battling COVID-19. Many other sites are flowing over the internet and claim the details of his illness. Khamzat Khizarovich Chimaev is his birth name but he is mostly known as Borz. Born on 1 May 1994 in Gvardeyskoye, Chechnya, Russia. He is currently 29 years old and well-known as a Russian mixed martial artist.