What Happened to Theuns Stofberg? Former Springbok Captain Theuns Stofberg Dies

A former Springboks legend, Theuns Stofberg, reportedly passed away this morning after he was in a serious car crash last night. He was 68 years of age when he succumbed to his injuries. That show us road accident have increased lately during these days. Because of the negligence of traffic rules that leads many people to death. According to reports, Stofberg was involved in a multi-vehicle accident near Stellenbosch, Cape Town, earlier this week. Marthinus Theunis Steyn Stofberg, a name evoking the legacy of the President of the Orange Free State, was born on 6 June 1955, in Villiers, Free State. His family confirmed his death earlier in the morning. Let’s continue to read this article to no more about him.

Stofberg played 21 Tests for the Springboks between 1976 and 1984, captaining them in four, including against England in 1984. Together with the famous player Morne du Plessis and Rob Louw, he formed a formidable Springbok back then. He played for Free State, Northern Transvaal (now Bulls), and Western Province And still holds the distinction of being the only player to win the Currie Cup with three different unions. His ruby history reflects a journey illuminated by both triumph and the challenges inherent in the pursuit of excellence. He schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, a bastion of South African rugby, he began his provincial journey with Free State while pursuing studies at the University of the Free State. Scroll down to learn more details.

What Happened to Theuns Stofberg?

The accident happened on the R304 outside Stellenbosch at around 7 p.m. on Monday and involved two other vehicles. One person died in the accident. He was involved in a car crash at night on Monday, August 21, 2023. In the accident, he sustained severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention. He received various internal injuries to which he succumbed and death cause was linked to his accident. He takes his last breath on Wednesday morning. His wife Martie and her four children were in deep shock after the death of their loved ones. Continue reading this article to get information.

He was a very humble and hardworking rugby player who excelled as a flanker and lock, representing the Bok in both positions. He concluded his test career at the age of 29 by captaining the Boks against England in two Tests in South Africa in 1984. Lifting the Currie Cup only once is a highlight in the career of others. But Theuns did that five times in three different provinces, which is an amazing achievement of his life. He held a deep love of ruby, he ensured that he and his former teammates stayed in touch over the years. He was well-respected all over the world and a wonderful ambassador for South Africa.