What Happened to Thiago Silva? Thiago Silva Injury and Illness Update 2024

He is a Brazilian professional footballer and he is best known for the defenders in games. He has a massive number of fans around the world who were shocked after learning about his injury news and reaching online platforms to get more details.

As per the exclusive sources, Thiago suffered a groin injury during a match against Crystal Palace and it happened when he stretched to block a shot from Jean-Philippe Mateta. Due to his injury and this incident, he had to leave the pitch and was replaced by Levi Colwill. At present, the excat details related to his injury remain unclear but his manager, Mauricio Pochettino stated that they would assess his condition before their upcoming match against Manchester City. Many of his loved ones and fans are praying for his recovery and joining the team as soon as possible. Keep continuing your reading…

Reportedly, not only was Thiago injured during the match against Crystal Palace, but Malo Gusto was also injured during the same game, but he is expected to be fit for the next match. There are several other players already sidelined due to their injuries, raising multiple questions about the next upcoming match. The absence of Thiago and several other players from the playing court increases Chelsea’s defensive concerns. The team and fans are hoping for Thiago’s recovery to strengthen their defensive lineup for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. This setback comes at a crucial time for Chelsea for the upcoming matches. Read on…

His birth name is Thiago Emiliano da Silva but he is mostly known by his short name Thiago Silva. He was born on 22 September 1984 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is a Brazilian professional footballer and presently, he plays as a center-back for the Chelsea Football Club. For some time now, his name has been making headlines because of his injury. He was injured during the match against Crystal Palace and went on the field to block Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta's shot about an hour into the game. He has damaged knee ligaments and will work with the club's medical department to return to work as soon as possible.