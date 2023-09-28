What Happened to Tim McFarland? Brooklyn High School Football Coach Resigns

An Ohio high school football coach stepped down Monday after his team employed racist and anti-Semitic language to criticize plays during a game in a Jewish suburb of Cleveland last week. Brooklyn High School Coach Tim McFarland, along with his players, repeatedly called out plays using the word “Nazi” as a play call during the game. Beachwood High School, a suburb of Cleveland, is home to about 90 percent Jewish residents, according to the most recent survey of Jewish residents published in 2011 by The Jewish Federation of Cleveland, making it the second-largest Jewish community in the country.

The Brooklyn team quit using the term during the second half after Beachwood said they would pull their players off the field if they kept using it, according to a statement from Robert Hardis, the school’s Superintendent. But some of the Brooklyn players kept using racial slurs to Beachwood players, according to the statement. On Monday, McFarland stepped down and apologized in a statement from the school district. The Cleveland Jewish News also reported that local Jewish groups have contacted district officials and they’re willing to work with the school. The offensive plays were first called out by Beachwood coach Scott Fischer at halftime, according to an email from the school’s athletic director. Swipe to know more.

What Happened to Tim McFarland?