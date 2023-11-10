What Happened to TJ Hockenson? Leading Receiver But Suffers Injury and Health

Currently, T.J. Hockenson ranks as the 3rd best tight end in fantasy football (half-PPR) leagues, so an injury to Hockenson would be a disaster for most fantasy teams. But is Hockenson’s new injury cause for alarm? Or is it simply a case of making a big deal out of a small problem? Let’s take a look at all the latest news surrounding Hockenson’s injury. T. J. Hockenson is a tight end for the Minnesota Vikings. He was born on July 3rd, 1997, and joined the NFL after being picked in the eighth round of the 2019 Draft by the Detroit Lions. Before his time in the NFL, Hockenson was a redshirt freshman at Iowa, where he was named the nation’s top tight end in 2018. Hockenson’s versatility and skills make him a great fit for the Vikings’ offense, and he’s proven to be a dependable pass catcher. Hockenson has a reputation for being tough and playing through injuries, and his dedication to the team and his ability to make plays on the field have made him one of the most recognizable tight ends in the league. What Happened to TJ Hockenson?

T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings’ tight end, got hurt in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons and had to sit out the rest of the game. He showed great resilience though and finished the game with seven catches for 69 yards. In a video posted on Twitter, Hockenson was seen walking off the field, holding his midsection but showing no obvious pain. He’s listed as questionable for Week 10 against the Saints but has only been limited in practice. Even though he’s not 100%, fantasy managers should expect him to play because of the Vikings’ position and how it could affect their standings. Hockenson’s willingness to play, even with rib pain, shows his commitment to his team, but fantasy owners should be aware of the potential impact it could have on his performance.

Vikings T.J. Hockenson is listed as questionable, but it looks like he’s closer to playing than missing the Vikings’ Week 10 game against the Saints. The Vikings are just one win away from catching up to Jared Goff and the Lions in the NFC South race, and with seeding on the line, there are plenty of reasons for Hockenson to show up. There’s no way he’s 100%, so Hockenson could be wearing a flak jacket, which could limit his movement. He could also play without one, but a shot to the ribs could lead to a missed pass that he could have easily caught.