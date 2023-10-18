What Happened to Tom Ierna? ‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Fires Manager Months After he Allegedly Started Rumor of Her Cheating

Tom Ierna, a media professional, is the founder of Thomas Christian Management, which is responsible for the management and representation of several cast members from the popular Bravo television series, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and ‘The Real Housewives of New York’. Before his current management role, Tom managed Melissa Gorga, who was fired months ago after he reportedly opened up about her infidelity, fueling cheating allegations. Tom is still a clientele member of Margaret Josephs’, John Fessler’s, and Jackie Goldschneider’s.

The allegations of Melissa’s infidelity first came to light in February 2022, following an Instagram post by a user named “allabouttrh”. This was in response to an incident that occurred in December 2021, when Melissa was seen engaging in an intimate relationship with Nick Barrotta, who was attending a party hosted by Tom. Upon learning of the infidelity scandal, Tom is reported to have reached out to Margaret Josephs. However, Melissa denied all of the allegations when confronted with them, prompting speculation as to whether the situation in her marriage with Joe Gorga was on the bright side.

What Happened to Tom Ierna?

Joe recently did a comedy show at a club called Catch A Rising Star in Princeton, NJ. He joked about Melissa a lot during the show. According to sources, Joe said he hadn’t been “touched” or “kissed” for 18 years. He also said Melissa had rejected him on more than one occasion, saying she had “frivolous reasons” why she didn’t want to have sexual intercourse with him. “RHONJ” fans were shocked when Melissa and Teresa Giudice got into a huge fight during the season 13 reunion. It was so bad that fans expected her to be fired from the show. But producers at Bravo haven’t said if they’ll let her stay on, so people are still wondering what will happen to her.

The 14th season of ‘RHONJ’ is in full swing with no sign of abating the ongoing drama between Teresa and Melissa. Every episode so far has boiled down to a heated confrontation between the two women. However, as time goes on, Teresa has chosen to stick to her guns and not clash with Melissa, not on camera at least, according to the US Sun. According to the report, the two women are no longer speaking to each other and are “fuming in silence” due to a mutual dislike for one another. Stick to our site for any further news updates.