What Happened to Traci Braxton? How Did She Passed Away? Passed Away Obituary

Traci Renee Braxton was a universal entertainer who made her mark as an American singer, reality television personality, and radio host. She was born and raised in Severn, Maryland as the third child of her parents, Michael Conrad Braxton Sr. and Evelyn Jackson. Braxton’s father was a Methodist pastor and worked for an electric company, while her mother was a cosmetologist, retired opera singer, and pastor. Traci Braxton’s death from esophageal cancer on March 12, 2022, has flashed renewed interest in what to learn about this rare form of cancer.

What Happened to Traci Braxton?

The singer, who was reportedly undergoing treatment privately, was only 50 when she passed away. Esophageal cancer is a type of cancer that affects the esophagus, which is the muscular tube that connects the throat to the stomach. There are two main types of esophageal cancer: squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. Squamous cell carcinoma usually affects the upper and middle parts of the esophagus and is associated with smoking and alcohol consumption. Tonya L. Farmer, MD, a board-certified otolaryngologist/head and neck surgeon, and attending physician at Saint Joseph’s Health Center and Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Esophageal cancer can be difficult to detect in its early stages, as symptoms may not appear until the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Common symptoms include difficulty eating, chest pain, weight loss, and a persistent cough. Treatment for cancer of the esophagus usually involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. In a heartbreaking announcement, the Braxton family shared that their beloved Tracy had passed away at the age of 50 after a years-long battle with esophageal cancer. The news came as a blow to fans and followers of the famous family, who had been eagerly following Traci's progress as she battled the disease.