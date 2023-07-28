What Happened to Tubtim Howson? Woman Who Fled US After MSU Student hit-and-run Case

A woman is sent to prison for almost one and five years. In a case that shocked the Michigan State University (MSU) community, justice has finally been served for the late Benjamin Kable. Tubtim ‘Sue’ Howson, the woman responsible for a hit-and-run incident that claimed Kable’s life, was sentenced to between one and five years behind bars. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are hugely searching for viral news. As per the sources, Tubtim ‘Sue’ Howson killed Benjamin Kable in Oakland County. People have very eager to know Tubtim Howon. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Howson, who fled to Thailand after the accident, willingly returned to the United States to face the consequences of her actions. This article explores the tragic event and the outcome of the trial. On New Year’s Day, Benjamin Kable’s life was abruptly cut short when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Tubtim ‘Sue’ Howson. Shockingly, instead of stopping to assist the critically injured Kable, Howson fled the scene, leaving him to die. The heart-wrenching incident left the MSU community in mourning and sparked both outrage and determination to bring justice to the victim and his family.

What Happened to Tubtim Howson?

If you are searching who is Tubtin Howson so let us tell you that Tubtim Howson is a Thailand woman who is now in prison for serious charges. She was run Bangkok after the death of Kable’s death. As per the sources, Tubtin Howson killed a 22-year-old boy whose name was Benjamin Kable. Further, following the hit-and-run, Howson evaded capture by fleeing to her birth country, Thailand. For months, law enforcement officials worked tirelessly to track her down and ensure that she faced the consequences of her actions. After months of waiting, Howson voluntarily returned to the United States to face the legal system.

In an Oakland County court, Howson pleaded no contest to a charge of failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident. This plea meant that she did not admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution had sufficient evidence to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. On hearing the plea, the court sentenced Howson to between one and five years behind bars. While nothing can fully ease the pain of those who knew and loved Kable, the sentence handed down by the court sends a powerful message that justice will be served