What Happened To Tyler Ellis? Warren Easton Rocked as 2nd Student Dies in Two Weeks Explained!

Another shooting incident that took a life of a 15-year-old boy is being investigated by the New Orleans Police Department. According to the sources, the unexpected shooting in St. Roch killed a juvenile on Monday, February 13, 2023. Now, the New Orlean Police is investigating the crime to know the motive behind this. Since the incident took place in St. Roch, there is moments of fear among the local people who faced this situation. Along with this, the victim has been identified as 15-year-old Tyler Ellis who was a student of Warren Easton High School.

Since the news of Tyler Ellis was confirmed by the police department, many condolences and tributes have been pouring on social media as Tyler’s family lost their beloved member in a tragic accident. After this, New Orleans Police Department made an arrest of a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a Warren Easton High School student. According to the sources, the suspect’s identity is still unknown as police didn’t release his identification yet due to privacy issues. But the statement of his arrest was made on Tuesday night, February 14, 2023. Keep reading to know more details of the incident.

What Happened To Tyler Ellis?

Let us tell you that the shooting happened in the 300 block of St. Roch Avenue. When police reached to the spot to handle the situation, the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. NOPD clears out that another juvenile has since turned himself in the shooting death of Ellis. Now, he is being charged with negligent homicide.

Tyler Ellis was a ninth-grade student of the school and also a straight-A student and as well as also a member of the football team, as per Mervin Jackson, the Principal and CEO of Warren Easton. It is saddening to learn that Tyler Ellis is the second student of Warren Easton who died from gun violence in the past two weeks. The school didn’t overcome from the pain of Kennedi Belton who was shot and killed in New Orleans East and now, this another mishappening has broken down the entire school.

News Personality, Mike McDaniel wrote,” Family members confirm to me the victim is Tyler Ellis, 15, a freshman at Warren Easton High School. He was shot at his home on St. Roch Avenue. Family members tell me he was an exceptional student and football player”. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.