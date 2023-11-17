What Happened to Uconn Azzi Fudd? UConn’s Azzi Fudd Misses Win Over Maryland Due to Knee Injury

Uconn Azzi Fudd, a junior guard for the Huskies, has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against No. 8 Maryland due to a knee injury sustained in practice earlier this week. Fudd has an injury-prone career, averaging 11 points in his last two games, a Dayton win and a North Carolina State loss. The school released a statement saying Fudd sustained the injury in a practice earlier this week and will have more information at a later time after testing.

Azzi Fudd was born on the 11th of November, 2002. She is now 21 years old and plays college basketball for the University of Connecticut. Fudd was the first sophomore ever to be named Gatorade’s National Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2019. She had an incredible season, averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Her team went 35–1 and won the DCSAA tournament title. Fudd was ranked by ESPN as the best player in her class and went on to earn national player-of-the-year honors. She helped UConn win the national championship in her freshman year and continues to make an impact on the team. Azzi’s basketball journey has been one of talent and hard work, and she continues to do so at the college level. What Happened to Uconn Azzi Fudd?

Uconn junior guard Azzi Fudd is out indefinitely with a knee injury suffered in practice earlier this week. Fudd, who has faced injury issues in the past, has averaged 11 points in her first two games this season against Dayton and 14th-ranked North Carolina State. Uconn officials said they will have more information on Fudd’s status after testing. Fudd, who was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in high school, has had knee issues in the past. She had a torn ACL in high school and a medial collateral ligament (MCL) in her freshman season. She missed games in her sophomore and junior seasons with foot and knee injuries. Fudd’s injury comes after another Uconn star returned from a knee injury last season.