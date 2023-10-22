Headline

What Happened to Victor Nathaneal Rivas? Murder Suspect Viciously Attacked By Victim

24 mins ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

On Friday, October 20, a Texas courtroom was viciously invaded by the family of the alleged murder victim, 15-year-old Ethan Soto, according to reports and videos released by the Texas Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The 18-year-old defendant, Victor Nathaneal Rivas, was on trial for the murder of Soto. The video shows the victim’s family leaping over a partition and striking Rivas, who was in handcuffs and unable to fight back. Let’s continue to read the whole article.

What Happened to Victor Nathaneal Rivas

Rivas allegedly made a gesture at Soto’s family during the preliminary hearing, according to Daily Mail. As onlookers watched, police tried to take the attackers away from Soto’s family. Judge Rangel, who was presiding over the hearing and who administers the criminal district courts in Bexar County, said courtrooms can be a “powder keg” when violent crime victims and accused perpetrators are in the same room. He said “One little spark” can set off the whole thing. Swipe down to know details and know all the information related to this incident.

What Happened to Victor Nathaneal Rivas?

Four individuals, including two adult suspects and two juvenile suspects, have been apprehended and are facing charges of assault and disruption of court proceedings, as reported by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO anticipates that the individuals charged will not be permitted to appear in court in the future. In a statement released by the sheriff’s office, Rangel stated that he “had to hit the panic button” after the altercation occurred and that it is “certainly not something that I would ever want to happen”. In a separate statement, Riva’s lawyer, Adam LaHood, stated that the altercation was “unconscionable” and “unfortunate”. LaHood added that the suspects were in Court for a regular preliminary hearing on Friday. Keep reading the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information.

Ethan Soto was shot to death by Rivas in May 2022 after Rivas allegedly robbed Soto of THC cartridges in retaliation for a drug theft, Sant Antonio police said. Rivas had lured Soto into the trap by asking a teenage girl to arrange a drug deal, Soto’s mother said. Rivas paid her for the cartridges Soto had stolen, but Soto said Rivas shot him during an argument. Rivas survived the attack, but Soto was killed the next day while he was on his way to meet the underage girl. Rivas was 17 years old when he was arrested for Soto’s murder in August 2022. Stick to our site.

