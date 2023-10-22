Headline

What Happened to Victoria Barrientos? Ohio Woman Who Once Stashed Drugs on Children gets 100 Years in Prison

4 hours ago
by Ricky Maurya

A 27-year-old drug dealer was sentenced to 100 years in prison by a judge in Ohio for selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to her co-conspirators, police said. Victoria Barrientos was found guilty of concealing $30,000 worth of drugs for her children, according to police. The Muskingum County prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Barrientos was involved in a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking ring.

What Happened to Victoria Barrientos

Barrientos, who was only 27 at the time, admitted to the charges, which included running a corrupt scheme, money laundering, trying to launder money, corrupting someone with drugs, and drug trafficking. She had already been convicted of money laundering and allowing drug abuse but was released early from a halfway house after 18 months. She didn’t change her ways and ended up back in jail in August. According to prosecutors, she was selling fentanyl to a guy while talking to her friend Deangelo “D-Lo” Tellis, who’s serving a 15-to-19-year sentence for running a drug ring. She was also trying to get custody of her kids and had a bag of drugs on them, disguised as baby wipes.

What Happened to Victoria Barrientos?

Kids’ Services caseworkers arrived at the scene and found the drugs. Barrientos, Tellis, and several other children were with her at the time of the stop. US marshals in Michigan found the couple after they allegedly fled the state and arrested them after a two-year investigation that resulted in the seizure of almost 32 pounds of drug paraphernalia, 13 guns, and $ 9,000 in Muskingum County. Barrientos was arrested during the traffic stop. “The children were with Ms. Barrientos because she needed to place them in proper care,” the Muskingum Co. Prosecutor’s Office stated in a press release. As the caseworkers sorted through the kids’ care items, they found a large amount of what appeared to be individually bagged “suboxone strips,” according to the release. “The drugs placed on the child are estimated to have a prison value of ‘$30,000.”

John Litle, assistant prosecutor, said that Barrientos “was addicted to the easy cash flow of drug dealing and deserved a severe sentence.” Little said, “The 100 years of prison sentence given to this operation serves as a warning that the courts of this county will continue to impose these severe sentences.” Barrientos is one of 14 members of the “Tellis” group convicted and serving or currently serving sentences. The group began operating out of Columbus in 2017 following the murder of an associate in Columbus. According to authorities, the drug arrests involving this group accounted for one of the largest drug busts in county history.

