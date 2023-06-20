What Happened to Warren Villa? San Juan City Vice Mayor Passed Away at 52

We feel sad to share that a very well-known personality San Juan Vice Mayor is no more between us. Yes, it is true that he passed away. This news made everyone shocked. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for those who knew him. People want to know how he died. What was the cause of his death? Was he suffering from a serious disease? There are many questions are raised after death. What actually happened to him? If you searching for the same so you are on the right page. Let’s learn this news in detail.

As per reports, the Vice of San Juan Warren Villa is no more between us. He passed away on Sunday. His demise news was confirmed on June 18 by the local government. He was only 52 years old at the time of his death. According to the local reports, Zamora said Villa was able to text him on Sunday afternoon, saying he was not feeling good and could not attend the 2023 Mayor’s Cup. San Juan Vice Mayor Warren Villa died on Sunday, Mayor Francis Zamora confirmed yesterday. Now, people have very eager to know about his cause of death.

What Happened to Warren Villa?

If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that his cause of death is still not revealed. Zamora did not disclose the cause of Villa’s death but said it was “sudden and shocking. The Zamora told that he was on his trip and he had just returned from a trip to Israel. But, on Sunday due to some weakness, he was rushed to the near hospital. After, so many efforts and treatment doctors declared him dead. He died late Sunday night. This is a very tough time for his family. People are sharing condolence for his family. Further, his family is not shared his cause of death maybe they want privacy during their tough time.

Further, people mourn the passing of Villa, whose invaluable contribution to the city’s progress will be remembered. Villa served as San Juan councilor from 2010 to 2019 before he was elected vice mayor. He also headed the city’s anti-drug abuse council. This is a piece of very sad news for everyone because he was a very kind nature and responsible person. It is a very big loss for the San Juan community. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.