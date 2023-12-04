CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Wendy Osefo’s Husband Eddie? ‘RHOP’ Fans Call Lawyer ‘Genius’ Over Cannabis Products Brand Happy Eddie

1 hour ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Today’s article is about Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie. Currently, Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie’s name is circulating on the web and catching a lot of attention from the viewers. As we know Wendy is a Nigerian-American political commentator and a very well-known television personality. This report will help you to learn about Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie. The recent viral news is coming that ‘RHOP’ fans congratulated Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie on his new cannabis brand. People are coming on the internet and wondering about Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

What Happened to Wendy Osefo's Husband Eddie

According to the sources, after facing so much negativity Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie is beginning his career with the launch of his new cannabis products brand. He is starting his career by launching his new cannabis products brand. He is collecting the wishes of the fans. Before talking about his viral news, let’s look at his profile. The husband of Wendy, Eddie, gained much popularity after marrying the star Wendy Osefo. If you don’t know who is Eddie let us inform you that Eddie is a Nigerian-American attorney. He is known for his vibrant nature. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Wendy Osefo’s Husband Eddie?

Further, the wife of Eddie is a political analyst. As per Eddie’s social media page, he gained his JD in tax from Rutgers Law School. Moreover, Eddie earned his LLM from Georgetown University Law Center after graduating from Rutgers with an MBA. The husband of Wendy, Eddie, introduced his new brand Happy Eddite in 2023. Currently, he is serving as an attorney with RSM US LLP. He is also a part of the Rutgers School of Business Camden Alumni Association. Swipe up the page.

As per Bossip’s report, Eddie’s recent collaboration with Curio Wellness has generated huge attention. Eddie launched his new “Happy Eddie” cannabis line in Maryland. The viewers get a new reason to call Eddie “Happy Eddie”. He set to launch his cannabis products. In addition, Curio Wellness is a very well-known Maryland cannabis production company. This will include “flower and pre-rolls”. This will also provide dispensaries that are too far away from a Curio. This is not the first time he has faced street controversies. Still, he is working with his dedication. If we talk about his net worth, at this time the net worth of Eddie is unknown. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

