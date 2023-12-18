CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened to Zach Wilson? Zach Wilson Ruled Out With Concussion in Loss vs. Dolphins

by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are going to talk about the injury update of Zach Wilson and the news of this topic is making headlines on the news channels. He is an American football quarterback player and he plays for the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL). It is emerging that he suffered a concussion during a recent game and the news of this topic became a topic of discussion. Many of his fans and social media users are showing their curiosity to know more about his injury. Let us know what happened to him, and we will also talk about himself in detail in this article.

According to the reports, he suffered a head injury that led to his existence from the team, and this incident happened on Sunday 17 December 2023 against the Dolphins. The news of his injury was officially announced via a post on Twitter. It is stated that he suffered a concussion during a Week 15 game against the Dolphins. His team initially shared that he was dehydrated but later the team updated his health status to a head injury. His team announced that he had a concussion in the fourth quarter. Several details remain to share related to his injury, so read completely.

Additionally, he was injured after a challenging first half, forcing Trevor Siemian to replace him, making the extent of the injury and the timeline of his recovery uncertain. Yes, there are no details have been shared related to his current health status. He left the game in the second quarter and was later ruled out for the rest of the game due to a head injury. It is not confirmed, how much time he took to recover and many are hoping for his come back. Still, various questions remain unclear and not answered. Keep reading to know about the football player.

His birth name was Zachary Kapono Wilson but he is mostly known as Zach Wilson. He was born on 3 August 1999 in Draper, Utah, United States. He attended Corner Canyon High School and then continued his studies at Brigham Young University (BYU). He also played in nine games and made seven starts. Presently, he is 24 years old and his name is gaining popularity because of his injury. We have mentioned all the details related to this topic above in this article. We will update you after fetching any other information related to this topic. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on the latest news topics.

