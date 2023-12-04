What Happened to Zachary Benton? Two Members of rapper Nardo Wick’s Entourage

Nardo Wick’s entourage, including a teenage boy, surrendered to police Friday after a fan claimed to have been physically attacked for asking for a photo with the Jacksonville rapper. Law enforcement sources told TMZ, “Zachary Benton turned himself into Tampa Police on Friday.” The suspects, both 34-year-olds, were booked into the Hillsborough County jail on felony battery charges, while the teen was booked on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed pistol in a mask. According to social media posts, the altercation began when George Obregon 20, of Ybor City, approached the Jacksonville rapper in front of Club Skye.

George Obregon Jr. was struck by a blow almost immediately, stunning him, before another attacker knocked him to the ground and left him in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury and a concussion. According to TMZ, Obregon was caught off guard when Zachary Benton delivered the first blow. After the sudden attack, Benton walked over and continued to strike Obregon Jr. until Obregon lost consciousness. A source close to Obregon told TMZ that the two suspects are friends of friends and had no close relationship. A Tampa detectives spokesperson said that witnesses told police that when Obregon Jr. tried to take a photo, Benton struck him without provocation, and then Benton ran over and struck Obregon Jr. several more times.

What Happened to Zachary Benton?

Wick’s publicist previously told police that the claims about bodyguards and protection are “absolutely false.” Wick’s manager Qown Wick added, “They are not directly associated with Nardo.” Obregon was rushed to the hospital after the fight. Obregon’s mom, Michelle Obregon, told police that her son had a concussion and there was blood on multiple parts of his head. The Tampa police thanked people for sharing the disturbing video. “Thanks to the videos submitted and the anonymous tips we received,” they said. “We were able to identify the suspects and issue a warrant for their arrest.” Wick addressed the allegations on Instagram Stories. He said he had no part in the fan’s attack and that he had helped his family.