What Happened to Zahara? Platinum-Selling South African Singer-Songwriter Dies

As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. After hearing the news of Zahara being ill, people have started asking many questions like what happened to Zahara. What kind of disease did they have to face? When can she recover and many other questions?

Before discussing the topic of Zahara being ill, let us tell you about Zahara. Zahara, whose full name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, is a famous South African singer-songwriter. She was born on 9 November 1987 in East London, South Africa. In her childhood itself, she had a desire to become a great singer. She started her music career in 2009. She carved a unique identity for herself in the South African music industry. She introduced people to many of her songs which included Loliwe, Phendula, Country Girl, Mgodi, Nqaba Yam, and many more. She has received many awards for her musical talent.

What Happened to Zahara?

It is true that due to her music, she remains in the headlines among people every day. But the recent news of her illness has created concern for her in the hearts of people. According to the information, it has been revealed that South African Afro-pop singer Zahara is suffering from liver-related disease, due to which she was also admitted to the hospital. The news of her illness was shared with the public by Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa with great sadness. But what is even more sad is that she could not overcome her ongoing illness and she died on Monday night in a Johannesburg hospital.

The news of Zahara's death has created an atmosphere of despair all around. Her death has deeply affected her family, but on the other hand, the entire South African music industry is saddened by her death. Now let's talk about Zahara's funeral arrangements. The family has not shared any clear information regarding the funeral arrangements of Zahara.