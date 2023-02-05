What Happened With Bobby Ray Carver Tragic Accident CCTV Footage Video

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that Bobby Ray Carver was involved in a car accident. This tragic incident took place on I-10 near Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. As per the Louisiana State Police, Bobby Ray Carver lost his life in a tragic incident. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. This news become a topic of discussion and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

According to the report, the beginning inquiry disclosed a chain-reaction crash involving a Nissan Frontier that become incapacitated in the travel lane of 1-10 west near mile marker 180 due to a last crash. As we all know that nowadays accident cases increasing day by day and people should be very careful while they drive.Because due to vehicle accident, many of poeple lost their lives suddenly. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Bobby Ray Carver is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 3rd February 2023, Friday. His passing news has been confirmed by Louisiana State Police. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, he was involved in a car crash and died due to serious injuries. And he was pronounced dead at the location. It is very shocking news for his family and friends as they lost their beloved person in the family. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Bobby Ray Carver was born in Birmingham Alabama on 28th August 1949. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing for over 40 years with close ones. He was a very kind and amazing person who always helped people. He was the father of two sons Jason and Joshua and he is survived by them and seven grandchildren. He had an immense love for animals, especially horses and dogs which he cared for deeply until his passing. Since his passing news has come many people expressed their deep condolenes to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.