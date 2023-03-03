What Happened With Stephanie Villella? CTV Kitchener Reporter Dies In Accident

An unexpected incident has caught the attention of people across Southwestern Ontario after two vehicles crash just outside Aberfoyle. Due to the incident, the injured people were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries but non-life-threatening injuries. The news of the incident was confirmed by the official by Twitter at 11:19 AM on Wednesday, OPP said,” Brock Road/Wellington Road 46 is closed between Maltby Road and Wellington Road 34″. With this, another incident took place at the same place that killed a reporter. Yes, the another injured captured the attention of the people after a reporter was struck by a vehicle.

According to the sources, a CTV Kitchener reporter who has been identified as Stephanie Villella was struck by a vehicle while covering an incident South of Guelph. Unfortunately, the talented CTV Kitchener reporter lost her life while doing her work with her cameraman. The report says that the reporter was standing inside the barricade at Brock and Maltby roads when an elder age motorist who was driving a sedan hit her. Unfortunately, Stephanie couldn’t survive the accident and closed her eyes. Since the news of her death was confirmed, many individuals are coming ahead to pay tributes to her.

What Happened With Stephanie Villella?

According to the sources, Stephanie Villella was covering the incident that took place at the place where she was struck by a sedan. She was standing inside the barricade and the elder age driver was driving on the same road, unfortunately, hit her, and she died. Well, it is not clear that did she die on the spot or she was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. There is no confirmation about this incident but Stephanie Villella was a victim of the incident.

The driver, who remained at the scene even after the collision, was said to have hit Villella accidentally. Although, the officers didn’t reveal the details of the driver but Villella suffered serious injuries due to the accident.

As per the details, Stephanie Villella began her career as a print journalist in 2009 in Waterloo Region. Later, she moved to television journalism in 2011 with Rogers TV and to achieve more in the future, she joined the CBC News Network as a reporter/editor for the show popular as “The National”. She later joined the CTV Kitchener team in 2013 where she worked until her last. Her contribution to the journalism industry will be always remembered by her colleagues.