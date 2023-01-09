What Happens If I Don’t Reach 4000 Watch Hours In 12 Months?

The YouTube Channel Threshold is something that all creators need to achieve before being able to monetize on their channel. This is one of the most important milestones that any creator needs to achieve to be successful on YouTube. The main purpose is to ensure you can earn some extra money on your channel. While it’s great to see that you’ve hit your channel’s 4000+ watch hours threshold, YouTube encourages you to think about what you want to do with the extra time.

Upon acceptance, you’ll probably be stressed that your channel won’t get shut down, but you should rest assured that you won’t be kicked off YouTube for having less than 4,000 YouTube hours as long as you’re still active. Work as hard as you can, and post high-quality content.

In this article, we will discuss what happens if you do not reach the goal of 4000 watch hours in 12 months and what you can do.

How to get reach 4000 hours of watch time on youtube fast?

It’s one of the largest video platforms in the world, with millions of people using it every day. It is a great place to upload your videos. If you want to make money from your videos, you should upload them to the platform. You can join the partner program to do this. YouTube partners are people who have their channels. They upload videos to their channels. Then they invite other people to view those videos. This is called “buy youtube watch time. Here are some tips to reach 4000 hours of watch time on youtube fast.

Youtube videos should be longer

It almost had 42% of the combined watch time. You need to start paying attention to your YouTube video’s audience numbers to ensure you have many views. Why do longer videos outperform shorter videos in terms of watch time? That’s because longer videos make a stronger impression, are more captivating, and are simply more interesting. If your videos are longer, you’ll get more views than if your videos are shorter.

Optimize your YouTube videos

The odds are against you when you’re starting a new channel on the internet. It will not recommend your videos to new people because it doesn’t know enough about you, your channel, and who would be interested in watching them, and it will not grow organically because it doesn’t know enough about you or your channel.

YouTube’s algorithm is based on a combination of many factors, one of them being view count. To attract more organic traffic to your YouTube channel, you need to find video topics that are relevant to lots of people. Start by finding the highest search volume and lowest competition keywords. Then, you can create a video that covers this topic. You should also optimize your video title, description, and keywords for YouTube SEO.

Make your thumbnails for your videos

It’s a good idea to maximize your video thumbnail for clicks. If nobody clicks on the video, your watch time will be zero, even if you have the best video in the world. The most important factors for high video click-through rates are your video title and YouTube thumbnail.

Thumbnails that are just right doing a lot to encourage visitors to watch your video, but if they’re not right, they may discourage them. When you publish a video to YouTube, you are given three choices for thumbnail suggestions. By default, these are chosen by YouTube.It’s a good idea to design and upload your unique video thumbnail to stand out from other videos. You will get the best results if you plan for the thumbnail before writing your video script.

Attach video cards

If you want more watch time for your videos, you must get more people to watch them. If you recommend someone one of your videos via video cards, it will be one of the easiest ways to do this. The little info icons can be found in the top right corner of your videos. It’s possible to recommend up to 5 videos per video, and we recommend incorporating this strategy for all of your videos.

You may not have enough videos to recommend when you’re just starting. Don’t worry; once you have enough material, you can always add cards later.

End screens for your videos can be created

If your video is fun and someone stays until the end, encourage them to watch some of your other videos via your video end screens. You can upload as many videos and video playlists as you want to your YouTube channel and have viewers watch them with the click of a button.

Final Words

One of the most important milestones that any creator needs to achieve on YouTube is the 4000+ watch hours milestone. This is a very important achievement because it shows you have gained enough views to make extra money on your channel. You can take help from Youtube Market to grow your channel.

You should know that if you reach this milestone, you won’t be kicked off YouTube for having fewer than 4,000 YouTube hours. However, you should also be aware that you won’t be able to make any money on your channel until you reach the 4000+ watch hours milestone.

FAQs

Can I monetize without 4000 hours?

You need to accumulate 4,000 hours of watch time within a year to monetize your videos on the site. There are only views of regular, long-form videos that count toward meeting the criteria.

What happens if I drop below the monetization threshold?

If your channel’s access to monetization drops below the threshold, you won’t have to worry about that. If a channel is inactive and not uploading or posting Community posts for more than 6 months, it can be removed from its monetization.