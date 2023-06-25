What is a Weather Microburst? Video Footage Shows Deck Chairs Turned Into Projectiles on Florida Cruise Ship

Currently, the breaking news is coming from Orlando, Florida. Video recorded on Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas shows deck chairs flying through the air and passengers being knocked to the ground when a severe thunderstorm blew through Port Canaveral, Florida. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. This news is circulating all around the internet. It is quite shocking to watch how easily the personal videos of people are getting viral on social media. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, 150mph winds hit Anthem of the Seas near South Carolina in February. Also, passengers shared photos and videos of the high winds. The videos and photos that were shared by the ship passengers are gone viral. This news is in the eye of social media headlines. A cruise can be an idyllic holiday – but as these clips show, there are times when it’s anything but plain sailing. Shocking footage shows the chaos that storms can bring, from ceilings caving in and water running down stairways to furniture – and people – being flung around.

What is a Weather Microburst?

Further, here MailOnline Travel reveals footage that may leave you feeling as queasy as the passengers did. That incident was very horrific. It came without any warning. The storm left people in shock. The footage is shared by viewers in huge quantities. If you are searching that what is Microburst so let us tell you that a microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.

The ship passengers were furious after watching a heavy microburst. The footage was recorded by a passenger who was in the third upstairs lounge. The incident was very scary and dangerous. The beautiful ship was turned into a battleground after the winds and torrential downpours. The other things like chairs, tables, etc were becoming dangerous projectiles. The passengers were struggling to maintain their balance on the ship after the effect of torrential downpours and ferocious winds. There is no information that how many people were injured in this horrific storm. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.